There seems to be a fashion girl crisis going on right now. Kendall Jenner, who attended Gucci’s runway show in Milan last week, seemingly forgot her pants on the private plane she shared with Bad Bunny. Now in Paris, Hailey Bieber also apparently left her bottoms back in Los Angeles. But if there’s one thing about Bieber, we know that even during fall, her looks are mostly still pants-optional.

On Monday, the model stepped out to the see-and-be-seen restaurant at Hotel Costes (which, apparently, doesn’t have as strict of a dress code as you’d expect) wearing a pair of extremely tiny bottoms by Petar Petrov. Though the Ukrainian designer dubs this piece as “hot pants,” they appeared more so like a pair of high-cut underwear.

Bieber did incorporate pants, of sorts, which came in the form of sheer black Calzedonia tights that she layered below her black bottoms. For footwear, the 26-year-old went with a simple pair of black heels that created an almost pants-boots effect when worn with tights. Though the no pants move was certainly the focus of the ensemble, things continued to get interesting elsewhere too.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Up top, Bieber contrasted her all black look with a skintight nude turtleneck. Though there wasn’t much fabric to hold up, she did add in a gold-trimmed leather belt at the waist.

Accessories came in the form of her usual pieces—gold earrings, silver rings, and thin sunglasses—as well as a black Jil Sander bag. And in a move that would make Angelina Jolie proud, Bieber finished off her dinner look with a floor-skimming leather trench coat.

The night out look came a few hours after Bieber showed off another statement-making piece earlier in the day. For what appeared to be an afternoon of business meetings, the model sported a gravity-defying dress from Tory Burch’s spring/summer 2024 collection and ballet flats by The Row.