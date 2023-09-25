Hailey Bieber’s Futuristic Mini Dress Defies Gravity

Hailey Bieber may have been a proponent of a certain “Strawberry Glaze” shade of red back in August, but on Monday in Paris, the star was, well, seeing pink. Bieber is presumably in town for Paris Fashion Week and though she may be “delusional and jet lagged,” she made sure to bring along a pretty serious, and fresh off the runway, look.

In snaps shared to her Instagram stories, Bieber showed off a baby pink number from Tory Burch’s recent spring/summer 2024 collection. Pink has been everywhere of late—from Barbie to Kim Kardashian—so its rather apt that the model chose the pastel color, even as we head into fall. But still, this wasn’t any ‘ol mini dress.

For starters, the top half of the piece featured a delicately draped bodice portion which came in the form of an off-the-shoulder neckline. Things really got interesting at the hemline, though. Instead of finishing in a more form-fitting way like the rest of the piece, there were three circular rings that created volume at the bottom. The 3D detail gave way to an asymmetrical feel and certainly took the mini silhouette in a more modern and playful direction.

Yes, pink has been entirely on trend of late, but so too have ballerina-related accessories—from ribbons to pointe shoes. Naturally, Bieber finished off her high-low hairstyle with a velvet bow and opted for a pair of Mary Jane flats from The Row. To round out the look, she went with gold hoop earrings, silver rings, and sleek black sunglasses.

Though the Tory Burch dress only debuted on the runway less than two weeks ago, Bieber unsurprisingly already got her hands on the style—chalk it up to her fashion girl powers (or those of her stylist Dani Michelle), a razor sharp fashion eye, or some combination of both. The American brand also showed similar versions in white and black which we could totally see the model rocking, too.

Though she’s been jet setting all over, from Tokyo to New York, Bieber is yet to hit up the Fashion Month circuit this season. However, it seems likely that she’ll pop up to a few events as things got under way in Paris on Monday—presumably Saint Laurent as she is an ambassador for the brand, after all. And, of course, we’ll keep an eye out to see if any other off-the-runway pulls make their way onto Bieber.