TikTok’s style brigade love nothing more than naming a trend after something in the pantry. Hailey Bieber, more than any other celebrity, seems to be attuned to the fact. This summer, Bieber has tried a bit of “Tomato Girl” style and “Cinnamon Cookie Butter” hair, but this morning the model hit New York and proved her undying devotion to “Strawberry Girl” style. To prove it she wore three separate outfits which highlighted the same shade of strawberry red all before noon.

For her first ensemble of the day, Bieber hit the Good Morning America studios in a romantic red dress from Vivienne Westwood. The 26-year-old is in town to celebrate the launch of her brand’s rhode peptide lip treatment (aptly named strawberry glaze) designed with Krispy Kreme, hence the handful of red fashion choices.

The Westwood piece featured a draped, off-the-shoulder bodice followed by a cinched waist portion. The sheen of her patent Ferragamo baguette bag certainly checked off the “glaze” box while her Maison Ernest sandal heels kept the red theme going, too.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

But just when we thought Bieber hit the pinnacle of strawberry style with her midi dress, she switched things up a bit for her next look. This time, she opted for a white Marc Jacobs mini dress from the New York brand’s recent fall/winter 2023 collection.

Though the dress nixed the red theme, it was still slightly strawberry adjacent—the draped fabric almost gave the illusion of a dollop of whipped cream. To complete the ensemble, Bieber opted for the same Ferragamo bag (we’re surprised she didn’t choose her favored Bottega Veneta pouch) and a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To show off her final look of the day, Bieber committed the cardinal New York sin of heading to Times Square—we’ll forgive her, though, as the Krispy Kreme flagship store is located there. Combining elements of her previous two wears, the model stepped out in a strapless Ermanno Scervino mini dress that had a corseted bodice and simple skirt. She changed into the same Maison Ernest shoes from earlier in the day and switched to a patent top handle mini bag.

The model marked the beginning of her red-wearing phase earlier this season when she unveiled a plunging Magda Butrym dress during a night out. Call it Strawberry Girl Summer, Strawberry Glaze, Valentine’s cosplay, or some interesting combination of the sort. But as nearly everything Bieber puts on her face and body becomes an instant fad, expect to see lots of strawberry-adjacent pieces in coming months.