Summer is the season of florals, cut-off micro-shorts, and, breezy silhouettes. But for Blackpink star Rosé, it’s also the perfect time to lean into the crop top. Over the weekend, the singer advocated for the chopped look both on and off the stage while in Seoul, South Korea.

On Saturday, Rosé showed off her concert style during a surprise appearance with PSY (of “Gangnam Style” fame, of course) at the singer’s Summer Swag 2025 concert. She based her look around a sleeveless white t-shirt that featured a vintage-inspired black-and-white image with various words and phrases scribbled across the front. Her shirt offered a small peek at her midriff throughout the performance, thanks to its rolled, raw-edge hemline.

From there, Rosé kept up the grunge feel of her shirt with the remainder of her outfit. She wore a pair of micro hot pants that were marked by silver studs along the bottom. Leaning into the belt stacking trend, the singer layered two contrasting accessories—each with varying buckles in silver and gold—on top of her short shorts. Lace-up boots that went up to the singer’s knees gave the look a rocker edge, as did her studded leather bracelet.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Following her time on stage, Rosé shared a behind-the-scenes look from her performance via Instagram, including a couple of pared-back takes on the crop top. In one photo, Rosé paired a horizontal green striped number from Bode with a pair of butter yellow lounge pants. And for what looked to be rehearsals, she again kept it comfortable in sneakers, gray drawstring pants, and a blue shirt overlayed with an image of a dog.

@roses_are_rosie

@roses_are_rosie

With her parade of stacked belts, thigh-grazing shorts, and, most importantly, crop tops, Rosé is making it known: there’s no better time to dabble in a midriff moment than during the peak of summer.