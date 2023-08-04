There’s a certain art to celebrity couple dressing. Some pairs, like Lily-Rose Depp and 070Shake, couldn’t dress more differently—the former opting for more risky styles than her girlfriend. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to compliment each other well, like when they both wore snakeskin boots and leather. And then there’s Hailey and Justin Bieber who fall somewhere between the previous two couples—usually, Hailey looks far more formal than her sweatpants-favoring husband, but occasionally, they throw in a coordinated moment here and there.

Well, on Thursday, the Biebers were certainly in a matching mood for a dinner date in Los Angeles. And judging by their choice of deep red, the couple may have been celebrating Valentine’s Day about six months early.

Let’s start with Justin, who predictably wore the more simple of the two looks. The 29-year-old traded his usual sweatshirt and shorts for a white button down, polka dot baseball cap, and black loafers. It was his loosely fitted red pants, though, that made the perfect foil to Hailey’s sultry ensemble.

42 / BACKGRID

Hailey stepped out in a plunging halter dress from Magda Butrym. The piece had two large floral appliques near the chest and was fairly form-fitting—with a ruched middle portion which finished off just below the knee.

Unlike Justin, Hailey kept up the red palette throughout the remainder of her look. She added in a patent leather Prada Cleo shoulder bag and a pair of strappy Saint Laurent stilettos. It seems that the model has taken a liking to the fiery color, especially for nights out with her husband.

Mega Agency

Earlier in the week, she opted for a bodycon orange-meets-red dress. She added in the same Prada bag and a pair of Loewe rose heels, too.

Varying shades of red (fiery, auburn, neon) have been all the rage this summer. And not just within celebrity outfits—there’s been dye jobs from the likes of Billie Eilish, Florence Pugh, and Emily Ratajkowski. And while we won’t hold our breaths for a redhead Hailey any time soon, her date night looks are the perfect substitute.

