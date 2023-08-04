Billie Eilish Is In Her Redhead Era

This summer has proven to be the season of changing hair styles. And hair colors, for that matter. We’ve seen fiery dye jobs from Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox. There’s been Florence Pugh’s rainbow of buzzed styles. And even Madonna tried out the viral wolf cut last month. And while Billie Eilish is no stranger to changing her hair color, the singer got in on things Thursday when she debuted an edgy new style.

“Remember me?” Eilish captioned a photo posted to her Instagram. In the up close snap, the 21-year-old showed off freshly dyed red roots which complimented her black locks. Her hair was tied up into two messy buns and, of course, she held onto her signature fringe bangs.

Like many nowadays, the singer matched her new color to her outfit choice—the red, navy, and white piping of her Chicago Bulls jersey coordinated well with the rest of her beauty look. She also added in layers of silver chains and tinted square-frame sunglasses.

Eilish gave fans at Lollapalooza the first IRL glimpse of her new look when she took the festival stage later that night (she, fittingly, also wore baggy shorts and red-soled basketball shoes). Judging by her last public appearance at the Barbie premiere a few weeks ago, it seems that the singer also chopped off a few inches as she changed up her root color.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eilish has always been one to change up her look. Most recently, she’s been switching between a dark black and platinum blonde (in the What Was I Made For? video she sported a very doll-esque ponytail updo). She initally unveiled the blonde look in 2021, right around the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

Before then, she’s tried out everything from slime green to pin-straight blue. She even secretly dyed her hair red (albeit only for a week) two years ago. It seems that Eilish tends to mix up her look with each new “era” she enters. Perhaps the red roots are code?