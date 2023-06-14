Madonna Tries Out Bushwick’s Hottest Haircut

Madonna’s ambition may have led her to becoming a Hollywood blonde, but, shhhh, we’ll let you in on a secret: she’s a natural brunette. In fact, in her pre-fame days—before she discovered peroxide—she was kicking around New York City with the kinds of punky brunette styles that a friend might have cut in her kitchen. So it was a bit of a surprise (and yet, not a total shock) this week when the Material Girl took to Instagram to debut her take on one of Bushwick’s hottest hairstyles.

In a message letting her fans know she wasn’t particularly enjoying her “day off” from work, Madge debuted a new chop reminiscent of the wolf cut, a shaggy take on the mullet that took off in popularity last summer (stars like Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish have also tried out various takes on the style). Her strands appeared to be her natural brunette at the roots while the ends were still dyed in the glazed copper she’s been sporting recently. Previously, she had been wearing her hair much longer, usually in waves or braids.

via @Madonna

It might be Madonna’s most rock and roll haircut in years, but it is in line with her youthful taste in hairstyles.

Photo by Michael McDonnell/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Of course, the new cut may just be a transitional one. While the Queen of reinventions has been sporting her copper hair for most of 2023 now, there’s a good chance she might be preparing a fresh look for the kickoff of her Celebration Tour in July.

The tour is Madonna’s first time showcasing her back catalog of greatest hits, ranging from her 1983 breakthrough track “Burning Up” through her recent Madame X album. We’d assume it’s a safe bet that she’d return to blonde, like she did for her mini-concert celebrating Pride in New York City last summer, but with Madonna you can never be sure.