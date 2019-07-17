Madonna poses with her backup dancers for Madonna: Truth or Dare. Photo courtesy Everett Collection.
Madonna performs with backup dancers in a Bob Fosse inspired bowler hat routine. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna with backup dancers during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Backup dancers rehearse in a scene from Strike a Pose, Ester Gould and Reijer Zwaan's 2016 documentary about the backup dancers of the Blond Ambition World Tour. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Luis Camacho prepares for the stage in a still from Strike a Pose. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Madonna performs with her dancers in the Blonde Ambition Japan Tour at Chiba Marine Stadium, April 13th, 1990, Chiba, Japan. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna and her dancers performing in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna performs another routine that pays homage to Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon in the Blond Ambition World Tour. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna's Blond Ambition World Tour 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna and her backup dancers, wearing mermaid tails, during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna plays the harp while her mermaid backup dancers surround her during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Not all of Madonna's backup dancers were men. Two women support the singer on stage during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna wears the iconic Jean-Paul Gaultier cone bra during the Los Angeles leg of the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna and Salim Gauwloos have a Dick Tracy moment during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna shares the cone bra spotlight with a backup dancer during the Blond Ambition World Tour on June 30, 1990. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.