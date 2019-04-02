Nearly 30 years after Madonna tapped Jean Paul Gaultier to design the costumes for her Blond Ambition tour in 1990—the highlight of which, of course, was a cone-bra bodice—her daughter Lourdes Leon is following suit. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old was revealed to be the face of Gaultier's return to that era, in honor of his new collaboration with Supreme .

In keeping with Leon's status as fashion's quietest It girl , so far her appearance in the campaign has been relatively low-key. (Just like Leon herself, for example, the official imagery of her photographed by Collier Schorr has yet to officially make it onto Instagram.) Around midnight on Tuesday, though, Supreme did share another image from the campaign, which features the artist (and past Supreme collaborator) Sancheeto outfitted in a blue and red coat covered in plaid mohair, and a mustard yellow ensemble patterned with motifs in halftone.

Leon, on the other hand, can be found in a pinstriped blazer, a ribbed tank top, and a beat-up pair of black combat boots. Her pants, also topped off with a plaque belt that reads "Gaultier Supreme," might be bright red, but for the most part, they match Sancheeto's—if only because they also feature two words in all caps: "FUCK RACISM." (You can see Leon's turn in the spotlight, via British Vogue , here .)

Pinterest Madonna wearing a cone bra designed by Jean Paul Gaultier while performing during her Blond Ambition tour in 1990. Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

Thanks to the Kardashians , Gaultier's designs may seem like they've been everywhere as of late, but it takes a Gaultier devotee to know that his latest slogan is also a throwback—even if a bit more explicit than his original "fight racism" series in the late '90s. (Not that that stopped Miley Cyrus from wearing the original earlier this year.)

It's unclear how much the Supreme remake will cost—particularly since Gaultier's ready-to-wear has become even more desirable since he stopped producing it in 2014 in order to better concentrate on couture. Of course, Supreme's notorious resale rates will no doubt make retail prices irrelevant from the moment the collection rolls out on April 11. (If Supreme's recent high-fashion collaboration with Louis Vuitton is any indication, prepare for hysteria .)

