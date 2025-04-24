Louis Vuitton Men’s Sets Sail in Pharrell’s Pre-Fall Campaign

We haven’t even decided what kind of summer this year will bring (Brat round 2? Lorde summer? Addison? Haim?), but the fashion industry is already leaving the warm months behind and looking toward fall. That’s right, the fall campaigns are rolling out just as the winter chill is lifting. And while it might feel too soon, the array of beautiful images, famous faces, and, of course, covetable clothing, jewelry, and accessories on display will have you forgiving these brands for rushing summer along. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall menswear campaign takes you on a voyage—one where the journey is just as important as the destination. Creative director Pharrell Williams references the golden age of transatlantic travel, when men dressed up for a cross-continental cruise. But there is still an undoubted modern edge with some distressed textiles and sea-inspired prints.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton The collection is split into two chapters: transit and arrival. The transit wardrobe focuses on classic tailoring and legacy sportswear, with colors representing the sunset and sea. It’s relaxed yet refined, featuring naval iconography and materiality that mimics a yacht’s plush yet polished interior.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton The arrival wardrobe, meanwhile, looks towards the beach and pool—activities to be enjoyed upon docking. Miami is a key inspiration here, with day and loungewear rendered in pastels and lightweight fabrics. It’s all about the stylish ease of the off-duty look.

Valentino Courtesy of Valentino Valentino’s pre-fall 2025 campaign came with a letter from Alessandro Michele titled “The Poetics of Everyday.” In it, the creative director criticizes this “era of violent uproar, of shouting images, of words chasing after other words without ever taking root,” in which we currently find ourselves. The accompanying campaign attempts to provide a more lasting gaze, one “capable of lingering upon the infinitely small, on seemingly insignificant gestures, on those everyday routines that connect us with the pattern of life.”