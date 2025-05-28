Alexander Skarsgård eschewed the leather daddy looks of his recent appearances at Cannes for more classic elegance when he returned to his native Sweden on May 27 for a gala celebrating Cartier’s latest high jewelry collection, En Équilibre. Thigh-high boots and sequin pants made way for more traditional tuxedo trousers, a cummerbund, and a silky satin shirt, completed with a brooch from the jewelry brand’s new collection. Still, the actor, who often makes headlines with his cheeky style, gravitated toward that little bit of whimsy in his outfit. “I’m pretty excited about this little snow leopard I’m wearing right now,” he told W ahead of the evening.

The 48-year-old actor recently moved back to Stockholm after two decades in the United States, just in time for Cartier’s embrace of the archipelago. But while Swedish style is known for lagom—that sense of minimalism that touches everything from the country’s interior design to fashion— Skarsgård has never truly ascribed to the concept. “There is some conformity to Swedish style,” he said. “A lot of people look similar to each other, and people are very trend-sensitive. I think it's fun to go against that a little bit.” Below, the actor discusses his recent eye-catching fashion choices dreamed up with stylist Harry Lambert, his first memories of Cartier, and working with Charli xcx on the upcoming film, The Moment.

Skarsgård in a Cartier brooch at the 2017 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Are you a big jewelry person? What kind of pieces do you usually gravitate toward?

I don't have a lot of jewelry, but I have worn Cartier brooches for different events like the Met Ball and a couple of award shows. They’re great for providing a contrast. If you wear something a bit more conservative, like a regular black tuxedo, it’s fun to put a little flavor on it or add a twist.

What comes to mind when you think of Cartier?

My grandmother. She had these Cartier earrings when I was a kid. They were beautiful, but definitely not the most spectacular Cartier pieces. There weren't any stones or anything. She wasn't super wealthy, so she couldn't afford that. I just remember she looked so elegant in those gold loops. The only reason I know they were Cartier is because I saw the box once at her house. So, that’s my first Cartier memory. It stuck with me.

You made quite the impression with your style at Cannes. How did you approach dressing for the festival?

It was my first time at Cannes and I was very excited about it. I was there for Pillion, a movie that is very special to me. I had such an amazing time working on it. It's like a kinky gay biker, sub-dom story. My character wears a lot of leather in the movie, so it just felt fitting to wear a little bit of leather on the carpet and to the premiere.

The internet went crazy for it. Did you see the response?

I try to steer clear of making the mistake of Googling my name. But I definitely had a lot of fun with the outfits. It was four spectacular days that I'll never forget.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

What was your favorite look from the festival?

That is like Sophie's Choice because I can't choose. I was very excited about all of them. They were all so different. I really enjoyed the playfulness of the daytime events, where we could go a bit crazy. I mean, we went a bit crazy at night as well, but it was dressed up. I wanted to enjoy myself, and I didn't really care.

Where do you get your sense of style?

I think it’s just a lack of sense of style, but at least I'm having fun. Whatever you wear, it's about how you feel. Are you excited to wear it? Does it make you happy? I was very happy in all those outfits. You want to wear something that makes you radiate happiness and excitement.

Has Swedish design influenced your approach to fashion at all?

I think obviously through osmosis, growing up in Stockholm, I'm steeped in the Swedish style and architecture. It's very minimalistic and clean. The color palette is quite monochromatic. So, that’s my preference, in a way. But then, it's also fun to break that, and go in a completely different direction, and to change the color palette a bit, and the conformity of it.

Skarsgård at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Do you have any style regrets?

Not really. I've looked terrible on plenty of carpets, but it’s a timestamp of where I was in life at the time, and what made me choose that outfit. Did I feel happy and excited? Or did I feel like I just wanted to blend into the scenery and disappear? Have I worn stuff I definitely wouldn't wear again? A hundred percent. But I can't say that I regret it, because that's where I was at the time in life.

Do you take as many fashion risks in your day-to-day life?

I'm quite boring and I like comfortable clothes. I don't purchase a lot of clothes. I have my staples I really love. I'd rather have a limited wardrobe of pieces I love than a massive walk-in closet with tons of stuff I rarely wear. I kind of recycle five or ten outfits.

Are there any upcoming projects you’re excited about?

I have Murderbot on Apple TV+. That’s a show I had a lot of fun working on, and it’s a very weird character I really enjoyed playing. Then, obviously, Pillion. I don’t know when that comes out. And I just wrapped a movie with Charli xcx called The Moment. I don’t know what I can say about it, so I better say nothing, but Charli is incredible. Obviously, she’s an amazing artist, but also so fun and sweet, and lovely to work with. It was a really good experience and we had a lot of fun together.