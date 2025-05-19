Menswear usually takes a backseat to all the glistening jewelry and elegant womenswear at Cannes, but fashion chaos agent Alexander Skarsgård is making sure men get a little red carpet attention this year, too. Since touching down in the South of France over the weekend, the actor has been presenting a streak of wild fashion proposals, each seemingly more out-of-the-box than the last.

Skarsgård stepped out to the Eagles Of The Republic premiere this morning in a two-piece suit that was anything but banal. The Swedish actor, working with the celebrity stylist Harry Lambert, jazzed up a pinstripe wool suit coat from Magliano with a pair of dark blue sequin pants from the young British designer, Bianca Saunders. It was an unexpected combination, but one that stood out against the surge of stuffy black and white tuxedos usually seen at the festival. Skarsgård accented his jacket and trousers with a simple white button down (of which he left the cuffs visible) and a pink bow tie that featured an exaggerated shape.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The day prior, Skarsgård slipped into one of the most viral men’s collections out of the Paris runways to attend The Phoenician Scheme premiere. The actor elevated a double-breasted dinner jacket with a pair of thigh-length leather boots that he tucked into simple black trousers. A white Oxford shirt and a black tie completed the look.

Skarsgård’s Saint Laurent outfit was one of the more talked-about moments from the French label’s fall 2025 show that debuted in March. Pedro Pascal, who is also in Cannes pulling out some wild men’s looks, wore a similar boots-first outfit to the Last Of Us season two premiere in March—though he paired the BDSM-esque stompers with a plaid blazer and a blue turtleneck. Skarsgård’s addition of a sleek suit jacket was a nice nod to the formality of the Cannes red carpet.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor’s latest film, Pillion—a new gay biker drama from director Harry Lighton—is why he’s in Cannes. Perhaps that explains the outfit he wore to the movie’s photo call on Sunday: Loewe leather pants, black puddle shoes, and a vintage BDSM tee depicting a shirtless man with a boot over his face. The Berlin uniform, if you will.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some might love what Skarsgård is doing in Cannes, others might thumb their nose at the actor’s bold fashion choices. Whatever camp you fall into, there’s no denying the fun he’s having.