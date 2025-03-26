Pedro Pascal, someone who once sent the Internet into a frenzy by wearing short shorts to the Met Gala, once again took an axe to menswear traditions on the red carpet. Instead of bloomers, though, the actor covered his knees with thigh-high runway boots to attend The Last Of Us season two premiere.

Pascal hit the red carpet on Monday evening in a full outfit from Saint Laurent’s fall 2025 men’s show. The actor kept things traditional up top with a bright blue turtleneck and a forest green tartan power blazer. But it was Pascal’s BDSM-esque boots that caught our eye. The actor’s shoes featured a rounded toe and belt details along the top. They were so tall that they created the illusion of Pascal being pantsless, but the actor somehow managed to tuck some black trousers in there despite the length of his boots. It should be mentioned that his pants were also leather.

Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello’s thigh-grazing boots were met with approval from many corners of the Internet when they debuted on the Paris runways in January. But it remained to be seen if any famous men were brave enough to wear the stompers out in the wild. Even A$AP Rocky, who wore a full outfit from the collection in February and is a menswear tastemaker in his own right, was apprehensive about slipping into the thigh-grazers.

“Nah, nah. I got ‘em and I was just like, damn, this is a lot,” he told GQ when asked if he considered wearing the boots. “But I liked how they were styled with leather pants, and I thought it was dope.”

Pascal’s dedication to the full look is appreciated. The actor all but started the comeback of teensy, tiny shorts for men in May 2023. Pascal’s knee-baring Valentino shorts broke all types of dressing rules at the ball and led to a surge of men starting to show off their thighs. (Paul Mescal and Jacob Elordi, just to name a couple). And if Pascal wanted to ruffle a few more feathers in the future, perhaps he could take a page out of Amal Clooney’s book and wear his Saint Laurent boots sans pants.