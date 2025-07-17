Whether she’s wearing vintage-inspired lace or sleek, modern tailoring, Lola Tung is quickly becoming a new-gen style icon. Since her breakout role as Isabel “Belly” Conklin in Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty in 2022, the actor has gone from a fresh face to one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, both on and off the screen.

In 2023, Coach tapped her for a campaign, and by 2024, she was making regular appearances at New York and Paris Fashion Week. As her star continues to rise, so does her red carpet confidence—Tung has embraced everything from ethereal Balmain gowns to flirty, sheer looks from cool girl labels like Rodarte and Sandy Liang. Below, take a look back at Tung’s style evolution on the red carpet.

2025: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheer Ann Demeulemeester, paired with a fringe headpiece and knee-high sneakers, was Tung’s look for The Summer I Turned Pretty season three premiere.

2025: Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images The actor leaned into her dressier side for a 2025 Chanel dinner, wearing a glittery spaghetti strap look from the French label, paired with minimal accessories and satin heels.

2025: New York Fashion Week Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2025, Tung attended Tory Burch’s New York Fashion Week show in a retro-meets-mod look that looked plucked from 1965.

2024: Paris Fashion Week WWD/WWD/Getty Images Tung meant business at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 when she wore a tongue-in-cheek Balmain dress that mimicked the look of a suit jacket.

2023: CFDA Awards WWD/WWD/Getty Images The actor, in an embellished Balmain dress with sculptural hips, offered an artful twist on the naked dress for the 2023 CFDA Awards.

2023: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Party Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 in New York, Tung turned to the city’s ultimate cool girl brand: Sandy Liang.

2023: Gold Gala Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star’s draped Bach Mai look was peak old Hollywood.

2023: Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor wasn’t shy about standing out for her first time at Paris Fashion Week. Her dotted Balmain dress and croc-embossed accessories spoke for themselves.

2023: New York Fashion Week Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tung mixed aesthetics at NYFW in 2023, attending the Bach Mai presentation in a cut-out princess dress and high-top sneakers.