Gabbriette’s Best Red Carpet Looks Are Peak Indie Sleaze

Gabbriette Bechtel, known mononymously as Gabbriette, first emerged into the spotlight in 2019 as the frontwoman of Nasty Cherry—a four-piece girl band formed by Charli xcx—and never looked back. In the years since, the California native steadily ascended from underground icon to full It girl status. She’s walked runways for major brands, sat front row during Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and even appeared in Charli’s star-studded “360” music video alongside Julia Fox and Chloë Sevigny in a full circle moment.

On the red carpet, Gabbriette has become something of an Indie Sleaze heroine. You’ll be hard pressed to find the model and musician wearing anything other than jet black, a color palette she usually sources from go-to labels like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Ferragamo. Her 2024 engagement to The 1975 rocker Matty Healy only solidified her status as fashion’s foremost Indie girl. Here, all of Gabbriette’s best fashion moments from 2016 until now.

2025: I Know What You Did Last Summer Premiere Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate her acting debut in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Gabbriette wore a corseted tank top and matching office pants to the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

2025: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For her first-ever Cannes red carpet, Gabbriette turned to one of her favorite brands: Saint Laurent.

2025: H&M Event Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images It’s rare to see Gabbriette in anything other than all-black, but this pearl white slip skirt and gray bra top were a nice change up for the model.

2025: Balenciaga Show Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Balenciaga’s 2025 show in Paris, Gabbriette mixed two of the house’s most recognizable pieces into one look: the cult City bag and the Kim Kardashian-approved pantaboots.

2025: YSL Beauty Party Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images The model paired her 2000s-inspired halter dress with tousled hair, open-toe shoes, and a patent clutch.

2025: Saint Laurent Show Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabbriette turned a body stocking into a “going-out” dress to take her place on Saint Laurent’s front row.

2024: GQ Men of the Year Awards Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images A fur-trimmed, midriff-baring top, low-rise patent trousers, towering pumps—it doesn’t get more 2000s than the look Gabbriette wore to a 2024 red carpet in Australia.

2024: Saint Laurent Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For Saint Laurent’s Paris show in 2024, the musician reverted to her all-black signature.

2024: Ferragamo Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No pants were no problem at all for the model during Milan Fashion Week in 2024.

2023: Versace Show Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabbriette embraced the sheer trend to take in Versace’s fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles.

2022: Jacquemus Show Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A more formal twist on Gabbriette’s Indie Sleaze style came when she attended Jacquemus’s “Le Papier” show in 2022.

2021: Savage x Fenty Show Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2021 was when Gabbriette really began defining her red carpet style, with bold looks like this cut-out LBD she wore to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty runway show.

2017: Marc Jacobs Show Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in 2017, Gabbriette rocked shaggy, mullet-style hair, a look she often paired with bold power suits.