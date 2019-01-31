Like everything else from the '90s and early aughts, Jean Paul Gaultier has been coming back. And the Kardashians have something do with that. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are the latest in the family to opt for one of the designer's body-con mesh pieces. After Jenner was seen wearing a top by Gaultier, Kardashian popped up wearing the same one for a night out.

Last fall, Jenner was seen out and about in New York City in a see-through green top by Gaultier, which was stamped with the iconic Venus de Milo statue. She paired the top with a pair of tiny sunglasses, cropped black pants, black boots, and a boho baguette bag—a pastiche look in which she fully committed to the era of Gaultier's heyday.

Fast forward to this week and Kardashian seems to have borrowed that very top, along with Jenner's styling cues. Instead of wearing cropped pants, she wore it with black jeans and a black denim jacket, which she toted around in between a basketball game and a night out in Los Angeles.

Pinterest Team GT/GC Images

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Pinterest Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kardashian's Gaultier look comes in the wake of her younger sister Kim Kardashian wearing a dress from the designer's spring/summer 1997 collection to the People's Choice Awards in November. At the time, the dress was somewhat of a peace offering to Gaultier after the fashion designer called Kim out on Instagram for taking perhaps too much inspiration from one of his perfume bottles for her KKW Beauty line. Back in April, after Kardashian posed nude for a molding of her body that became an armless bottle for her perfume, Gaultier's Instagram posted a photo of their original bottle with the caption, "Keeping up with the fragrance's news."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The night that Kardashian wore the dress to the awards show, she acknowledged Gaultier's similar fragrance bottle, saying of it and her own, "It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body. But my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles."

Regardless of where she drew inspiration from, her look that evening clearly resonated with the designer because he ended up creating a new rendition of the dress for his spring 2019 couture presentation. With Kendall and Kourtney's takes on Gaultier, it's just a matter of time before you start seeing even more of the designer in your feed.