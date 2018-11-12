More than 250,000 people have received evacuation orders since wildfires began to rage across California last week—including one Kim Kardashian , who left behind her home in Calabasas on Thursday. But that apparently hasn't stopped Kim from carrying right on with being Kim, most recently on Sunday night, when she managed to stick to her normal routine of making public appearances, wearing vintage, addressing gun violence , and even apparently addressing some Instagram drama.

All that took place while in the company of her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloé, who showed up in full force to the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica to accept the Favorite Reality TV Show award for Keeping Up with the Kardashians . Appropriately enough, since according to her, she edits and approves each and every episode, Kim stole the show, delivering an acceptance speech on her family's behalf.

"Thank you guys so much—it's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," she said, referencing the mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Thousand Oaks last week. Kardashian then went on to dedicate the "honor" of an award for reality TV to "all of the firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders"—as well as make a more relevant and logical show of support by asking those in the audience to donate to the organizations that have been caring for those affected by the fires.

Pinterest The Kardashians on stage during the E! People's Choice Awards, November 2018. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, this being Kim, she also stole the show with her ensemble: a mini Ariana Grande–style ponytail and a high-fashion take on the naked dress, whose curved navy lines circled around her belly button and delineated a thigh gap. It's the latest piece that she's pulled from the archives for her recent ongoing revival tour of '90s fashion controversies, which has seen her repurpose looks like Chanel's infamous microbikini to assert her fashion knowledge and cred. The 1996 design she wore on Sunday night, however, also pointed toward a much more recent controversy: It was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier —aka the designer who publicly appeared to accuse her of copying his designs earlier this past April.

Following Kardashian's release of her KKW Body fragrance in a bottle molded after her naked torso, Gaultier Instagrammed a photo of a bottle that bore an uncanny resemblance to Kardashian's—except that it was in fact more than two decades older, belonging to the Classique scent that he released in 1993. (He kept it rather lighthearted by refraining from tagging Kardashian, simply captioning his post "Keeping up with the fragrance's news!") Kardashian, for her part, responded by telling Cosmopolitan that she was indeed aware of Gaultier's design: "It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body," she said, while suggesting there wasn't a need for controversy. "But my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles."

Was Kardashian's choice in ensemble, then, an attempt at reconciliation, by giving credit where credit is apparently due? She refrained from naming Gaultier by name this time, so it's unclear, though Gaultier has yet to Instagram any praise—or, for that matter, further shade—just yet.

Pinterest Kim Kardashian wearing Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1997 in November 2018 and a mannequin showcasing the same look. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

