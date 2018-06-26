A Visual Celebration of Ariana Grande's Signature Ponytail Going from Side to Side

Ariana Grande has become one of the most well-liked figures in popular culture. Her signature hairstyle, however, remains divisive. It is widely accepted that Grande has the range—she's got pipes like an angel, and the ability to do spot on impressions of just about anyone from Céline Dion to Jennifer Coolidge—but some remain pressed about the singer's signature ponytail that just won't quit. At this point, most super fans are already very familiar with the origin story of the high pony (she dyed it too often while starring on Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat, to the point of damaging it severely), but even years after her teenybopper television days, Grande's updo is here to stay. Sure, she recently let her hair down in a moment of vulnerability for the July cover of British Vogue, yet rarely do we see Grande without her signature high pony. But can you blame her for understanding the value of putting a positive spin on a look and committing to it so hard it becomes emblematic of her pop diva persona? When you wear a high pony during a stage performance—jumping around while belting in that whistle register, or swinging around a stationary bike like she does in the "Side to Side" music video with Nicki Minaj—chances are the ponytail is going to whip itself around quite a bit, but Grande always manages to keep it tight. On her birthday, we'd like to celebrate that iconic hairstyle of hers, with 12 photos of the high pony in all of its glory.
2016 American Music Awards - Show
Kevin Winter
1/12

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
2/12

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - night 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
3/12

Ariana Grande performs on stage during the "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Christopher Polk
4/12

Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rich Polk
5/12

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ethan Miller
6/12

Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

C Flanigan
7/12

Ariana Grande performs onstage at the Q102's Jingle Ball 2014 at Wells Fargo Center on December 10, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
8/12

Recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016
9/12

Recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

NBC
10/12

Musical guest Ariana Grande performs with The Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 8, 2016. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michael Buckner
11/12

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

JEWEL SAMAD
12/12

Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Ariana GrandeHair