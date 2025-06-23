Tyla Brings Back Beyoncé’s Vintage Minidress, Two Decades Later

Wearing 2000s vintage is one thing—but wearing a piece once owned by music royalty is an entirely different fashion flex. At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, Tyla proved she’s more than up to the challenge by slipping into a fiery mini dress that Beyoncé first debuted nearly two decades ago.

After hitting the Los Angeles event’s red carpet in a white crop top and asymmetric skirt, Tyla changed into a ruffled Roberto Cavalli minidress to host the main event. The piece, sourced from the Italian label’s spring 2006 collection, was marked by a yellow ombré effect and a glitzy ribbon running down the front.

Tyla has quickly proved herself as one of the most avid archival fashion collectors in all of Hollywood, wearing everything from Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel to Tom Ford’s Gucci. But the South African star’s latest outfit wasn’t just notable for its age.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé wore the same strapless number during a performance 19 years ago, not long after the dress walked down the Milan Fashion Week runways during the spring 2006 season. The Cowboy Carter star opted to pair it with just gold heels. Tyla, on the other hand, played into the dress’s colorway with an orange newsboy hat and metallic pumps that wrapped around her calves.

BG034/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For this look, Tyla teamed up with celebrity stylist (and Zendaya’s longtime Image Architect) Law Roach—plus the several other outfits she wore during the awards show on Saturday, which she hosted. The “Water” singer first worked with Roach at the 2025 Met Gala, which she attended in an André Leon Talley-inspired gown by Jacquemus.

Of course, Roach’s work with Zendaya has been one of the more high-profile partnerships in the celebrity fashion world over the past few years. Their jaw-dropping archival pulls, specifically, have become a barometer for risk-taking on the red carpet, setting the pace for the surge of vintage dressing seen on the biggest stages.

And if this look is any indication, Tyla and Roach are just getting started.