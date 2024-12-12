The 21 Best Vintage Fashion Moments of 2024

Zendaya pulled out two looks for her gig as a co-host of the 2024 Met Gala. The first was a custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, while the second was an archival pull from Galliano’s spring 1996 couture collection for Givenchy. Zendaya topped the ensemble with a Philip Treacy-designed headpiece, originally created for an Alexander McQueen collection in 2007.

Months later, Galliano revealed that when Zendaya and Roach attended the fitting for the Margiela dress, they surprised the designer with the Givenchy pull. “I hadn’t seen this dress since I’d shown it on Veronica [Webb],” he said of the gown. “[I was] speechless, like, ‘Where did you get that from?’ She bought it.”