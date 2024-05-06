Bella Hadid’s vintage runway archive keeps getting better. Just a couple days after taking to the streets of New York City in John Galliano’s Dior, the supermodel got back to her vintage ways over the weekend. This time her look came courtesy of another powerhouse French brand: Yves Saint Laurent.

Hadid, busy promoting her new beauty line Orebella, looked ethereal in a plunging goddess gown from YSL’s spring 1999 couture collection sourced from Tab Vintage. The piece was designed in a sheer pale pink fabric that gave off the illusion of a watercolor painting. Up top, Hadid’s dress featured a plunging neckline that was accented by draped shawl sleeves and a simple slip underneath. The fluid fabric connected to a rose near the model’s waist before finishing off just below her knee. Hadid styled her look with nude peep-toe sandals from Paris Texas and a simple half-up, half-down hairdo.

It’s been a busy past few days for Hadid who made her long-awaited return to the Big Apple street style scene with aplomb. Working with the stylist Molly Dickson, Hadid has balanced her embrace of vintage treasures with off-the-runway pulls from the likes of Gucci and Ferragamo.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of nude sandals, Saint Laurent paired the gown with metallic shoes during his 1999 runway show. The designer also styled things with statement drop earrings and a bold red lip.

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

In addition to her Dior and YSL grails, Hadid also sported an archival Roberto Cavalli corset dress while promoting Orebella over the weekend. Her bias-cut piece, from the Italian brand’s spring 2003 collection, featured a statement multi-color print as well as a lace-up lingerie bodice. Even though Hadid journeyed from Texas to New York City with the intent of highlighting her new fragrances, her presence has many speculating over her return to the Met Gala red carpet. The model last attended the fête in 2022 where she sizzled in a leather corset dress from Burberry. There’s been conflicting reports as to whether Hadid will show up to fashion’s night out. But, given that the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme is all about archival fashion, Hadid’s vintage couture has her very, very prepared.