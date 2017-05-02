Ever since she made her Met Gala debut in the mid 1990s, Gisele Bündchen has been a regular at the annual event. The Brazilian bombshell has worn some of fashion’s biggest names to the event—Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, to name a few—and seems to never fall short of the event’s dress code.

The supermodel became such a staple that in 2017, she took on hosting responsibilities alongside ex-husband Tom Brady, and musicians Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry. For the occasion, Bündchen wore Stella McCartney—just one of many glittering, radiant gowns she’s worn to the Met over the past three decades. Here, a look back at all of Bündchen’s glamorous Met Gala ensembles.

2023 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2023 Met Gala, Bündchen returned to the event’s red carpet for the first time in four years. Of course, she did so in epic fashion—wearing an archival Chanel gown and shawl by Karl Lagerfeld. The look was from the brand’s spring/summer 2007 and the super had worn the exact ensemble for an editorial the same year.

2019 Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue For the first time in Bündchen’s Met Gala history, the super wore Dior in 2019. Her blush-colored gown complemented husband Tom Brady’s maroon velvet tuxedo jacket—and the pink carpet, too.

2018 Photo by Jackson Lee/Getty Images Glamour personified. In 2018, Bündchen wore a golden Versace number at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Costume Institute Gala.

2017 In 2017, Bundchen and Tom Brady were co-hosts of the Met Gala. She wore a backless Stella McCartney gown and he wore a Tom Ford suit.

2014 Jamie McCarthy Bündchen attended the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala wearing a black lace Balenciaga gown.

2013 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images At the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala wearing an edgy Anthony Vaccarello mini dress.

2012 Larry Busacca/Getty Images For the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala in 2012, Bündchen wore a glittering Givenchy gown.

2011 Randy Brooke/Getty Images Back to old Hollywood glam: Bündchen attended the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala wearing none other than Alexander McQueen.

2010 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images In Alexander Wang at the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala in 2010.

2009 Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The 2009 theme, “The Model As Muse,” was practically made for Bündchen. Here, the super opted for a shorter hem in this Versace cocktail dress.

2008 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images For the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” Met in 2008, the super wore this shimmering Versace column dress.

2007 Peter Kramer In 2007, Bündchen wore this black and white architectural gown by Saint Laurent during the “Poiret: King Of Fashion”-themed Met Gala.

2006 Peter Kramer The Brazilian nailed 2006’s “Anglomania” theme in a deep red Christian Dior couture gown by John Galliano.

2003 Getty Images The model chose a poweder blue Dolce & Gabbana gown complete with embroidery and fringe.

1995 Mari Sarai/WireImage/Getty Images Bündchen wore a glittering plunging dress for her first Met Gala in 1995.