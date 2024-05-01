Bella Hadid just revved up her street-style return with some major archival fashion. The supermodel and beauty entrepreneur got back to turning the New York City streets into her own personal runway today as she hit the town in a sheer vintage Dior gown.

Hadid slipped into a diaphanous number from John Galliano’s spring 2004 Dior collection sourced from Oppulent Addict by stylist Molly Dickson. The supermodel’s strappy gown glammed up the naked dressing trend with floral embellishments at the bodice and flapper-style fringe along the hemline. A criss-cross ruched detail added plenty of dimension to the piece as did its low-cut neckline. Hadid accented her nude look with matching peep-toe heels, a dainty necklace, and earrings. As if the model didn’t look goddess-like enough, she went with sun-kissed glam and tousled va-va-voom hair to round everything out.

Hadid has been spotted in everything from edgy grandma knits to twists on ’90s workwear since staging her off-duty comeback at the start of this year. And although we haven’t seen the model out and about since March, this ultra-rare Dior moment solidifies that whether she’s in quirky Western wear or treasured vintage, she’s still got it.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s dress was worn by the top model Liya Kebede during one of Galliano’s hallmark runway shows for the French house. The designer looked to the starlet Marlene Dietrich for inspiration hence the models outfitted in bold lingerie and etched with razor-thin eyebrows. Hadid decided to sport only the sheer dress from the catwalk look which also featured a croc-embossed fur coat, stockings, and fuschia heels.

Getty Images

Your guess is as good as ours as to what Hadid was up to in New York City on Wednesday. It’s likely she had some sort of business obligation on the cards, though, given that she just launched her new fragrance line Orebella earlier this week. We also can’t help but mention that the Met Gala is slated for just a few days from now and spotting a celebrity in the city the week prior to the fête is a telltale sign that they’re likely to attend. Even if Hadid, who last graced the Met steps back in 2019, is just in town for Orebella press, we’ll be thinking about her Dior goddess gown for the foreseeable future.