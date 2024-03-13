Bella Hadid hasn’t graced a catwalk in well over a year—nowadays, she’s spending most of her time in Texas with her cowboy beau—but that doesn’t mean the star has forgotten how to nail her signature model-off-duty style. Yesterday in Beverly Hills, Hadid ditched her leather chaps in favor of the quintessential working supermodel look: all black everything.

Hadid was spotted leaving the set of an undisclosed modeling gig (yes, she’s truly back) while wearing a cropped, graphic t-shirt that she paired with bootcut denim jeans. Though her trousers did flare out towards the bottom, they looked more off-the-runway than out-of-the-rodeo, largely, due to the manner in which Hadid went about styling the rest of her outfit.

Instead of, say, a sneaker or a practical flat, Hadid fashioned going out boots into the ideal daytime shoe—her towering heels featured a square-toe shape and silver detailing, too. Hadid’s statement accessories didn’t end there, though. As with any quality model-off-duty outfit, Hadid’s ensemble was as much about the individual pieces she chose as it was about how she put them together. The supermodel left no stone (or accessory) unturned, sporting an oversized Saint Laurent Jamie messenger bag casually on her shoulder.

Diggzy / Shutterstock

The extra large keep-all is a stark contrast to the micro-mini bag trend that has taken off in recent years and, in the case of Hadid, the perfect accent to an otherwise monochrome outfit. The flap bag featured gold chain straps, a YSL logo, and plenty of room to store, well, just about everything.

Hadid finished off her look with a wavy, casual hair style, gold and silver jewelry, and tiny black sunglasses.

Diggzy / Shutterstock

Yes, Hadid’s latest look follows her recent horse girl era. But it also comes after she staged her grand street style comeback late last year by hitting the New York City streets in an up-cycled shoulder bag paired with a khaki trench. Since that moment, Hadid has continued to flex her model-off-duty muscles on a few occasions including a fashion girl twist on winter knits and businesswoman staples. What those three looks, and her most recent, have in common is Hadid’s eye for chic, unfussy styling. Now, whether she achieves that through grandma sweaters or extra large messenger bags is an entirely different conversation.