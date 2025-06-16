Gigi Hadid Keeps It Casual for a Night Out With Bradley Cooper & Brad Pitt

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may have been rushing to greet VIP company, but their date-night outfits were easy, breezy, and casual. On Friday, the lovebirds grabbed a bite to eat at the Korean steakhouse Cote in New York with friends and fellow power couple, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon. A table for four has never looked this glamorous.

Despite Hadid’s relatively simple outfit, she managed to make an on-trend statement with her footwear choice. Her dinner shoes, a pair of pearl white fishnet slip-ons, continued the celebrity obsession with sheer footwear this summer. They featured a standard ballet-style silhouette but went the extra mile with Hadid’s pedicure choice. She sported a bright blue polish that tied in with the rest of her outfit.

The model wore a classic Levi’s denim jacket and a matching vanity case from Loro Piana that she carried at her side. Underneath, she went with a fitted white t-shirt that she tucked into baggy metallic track pants. She added a gold necklace, two colorful bangles, and a slicked-back bun. Cooper, for his part, complimented the blues of his girlfriend’s outfit. He wore a navy tee, dark dress pants, and black sneakers.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

On the opposite end of the date night spectrum were Pitt, currently promoting his new project, F1 The Movie, and de Ramon, who slipped on dressier looks. Pitt nodded to the palette of Hadid and Cooper’s outfits by wearing an icy blouse from Magliano that he left partially undone. The actor topped off his look with dark trousers that featured a distressing technique, black dress shoes, and rounded glasses. De Ramon, a jewelry executive, was the dressiest of the bunch. She wore an off-the-shoulder party dress in butter yellow, a quilted Chanel bag, and criss-cross sandals.

Between Hadid’s “wrong” shoe, Cooper’s relatively plain look, and Pitt and de Ramon’s fancier clothes, anything is date night-appropriate if you wear it with confidence.