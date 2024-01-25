Bella Hadid Skips Couture To Compete in a Rodeo Instead

Bella Hadid isn’t gracing the Parisian runways for couture week, but the supermodel has been keeping busy nonetheless. On Wednesday, Hadid took to Instagram to share snaps from a recent horse competition she took part in—seemingly, under the watchful eye of her rumored cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos.

Bella competed in the Limited Amateur category at the competition in Weatherford, Texas, per The Daily Mail, and placed third. The runway star, who wore black riding pants and a wide-brimmed hat, posed for pictures with her stallion, Metallic Tito.

“Never stop trying new things,” Hadid wrote. “I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life. Thank you Tito , I will never stop loving on you like this!” Bella’s sister Gigi showed her support, too, commenting “So proud sister ily!”

The model also shared a video on horseback from the cutting competition—a sort of a western-style equestrian competition—where she was joined by her rumored romance, Banuelos. The cowboy and trainer was seen in the background of Bella’s video also on horseback.

In another image from Bella’s carousel, the two were pictured holding hands in front of their horses.

Banuelos also showed support for Bella with an Instagram post of his own. The 34-year-old shared a video from the competition which also included several stills in which he embraced the supermodel.

“Proud of our girl,” Banuelos said, adding “Bella and Metallic Tito taking home 3rd place at their first show out! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this duo.”

Bella and Banuelos were first linked back in October after they were spotted kissing in San Antonio, Texas. The duo have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but it seems that they bond over a shared passion for horseback riding: Bella is an avid horse rider and Banuelos comes from a long line of accomplished cowboys.

Bella was last involved with art director Marc Kalman. The pair split in July 2023 amid reports that their relationship had “run its course.” Per sources, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split.”