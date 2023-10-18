Bella Hadid appears to have a new man in her life four months after reportedly ending her two-year relationship with Marc Kalman. On October 17th, videos obtained by TMZ showed the supermodel in San Antonio, Texas with cowboy and horse trainer Adan Banuelos.

While much not is known yet about the specifics of their relationship, the pair were seen walking hand in hand in, wrapping their arms around each other, and sharing a kiss. Hadid, who wore a bell-bottom jeans and a leather jacket, and Banuelos were reportedly in good spirits during the afternoon outing as they visited businesses around the city. Below, here’s everything we know about the relationship between Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos.

Who is Adan Banuelos?

Adan Banuelos is a Mexican-American cowboy (yes, actually) and a horse trainer. The 34-year-old’s father, Ascension Banuelos, was also a renowned cowboy and is a member of the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame. In 2017, Adan was inducted in the same Hall of Fame, making him one of the youngest members of all time. In other words, he’s not just some random cowboy. He’s elite.

Per the horse rider’s website, he “Specializes in training and showing cutting horses” and “continues to have top level amateurs & non-pro riders within his program.”

@ab_performancehorses

How long have Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos been together?

The specific timeline as to Hadid and Banuelos’ potential relationship is unclear as their first public sighting came in mid-October. It is likely they met around the fall or summer (and their relationship is fairly new) as Hadid has been on the road to recovery from Lymes disease over the past few months. The model has been spending time out of the spotlight, most recently discussing her health via Instagram in August.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she said. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

How did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos meet?

While specific details as to how the pair crossed paths have yet to be revealed, it is more than likely that they bonded over their shared love of horses. Hadid has long had a passion for equestrian and was even ranked nationally at one point. She hoped to ride professionally at the 2016 Olympics—something that she had to put on pause due to her Lymes disease diagnosis.

“Bella had to give up her lifelong dream of having a professional riding career and a shot at the Olympics due to her severe symptoms and inability to ride,” Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, wrote.

As the model’s health has improved, she looks to have gotten back into horseback riding. In August, she shared photos and videos of herself doing jumps with her horse Amira.