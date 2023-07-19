Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have broken up after two years of dating, Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday. According to sources, the couple called it quits in the spring after the relationship had “ran its course.”

"They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things,” the insider said. “Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split."

Hadid and Kalman, who is an art director, were first linked together as early as 2020. They kept things fairly private but publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2021. It was also rumored last summer that Kalman was expected to propose to the 26-year-old model in the fall.

"Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall,” the source said at the time. “They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California."

The news comes amid Hadid’s health struggles which has seen the model take an extended amount of time off. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and has been upfront about dealing with the sickness and managing her mental health.

“'I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end of not wanting to socialize or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn't worth it,” Hadid said in 2016. “After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life.”

It was also learned that Hadid plans to continue her leave of absence and is receiving daily treatment for Lyme disease. There were also erroneous reports that Hadid was in rehab which, despite her being sober, proved to be false.

"Bella has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease," a source told ET. "Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."