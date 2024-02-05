Much of the fashion world is currently gearing up for a jam-packed month of runway shows in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid is busy doing something entirely else—participating in horseback riding competitions and rewriting the rules of rodeo style while doing so. Now, Hadid has shared another carousel of images from her time at a ranch in Weatherford, Texas. In them, the beauty is seen wearing what we would consider to be a supermodel’s take on cowboy fashion—bell bottom jeans, a pinstripe button down, and a fitted tank top complete with an early aughts print.

Hadid accessorized her look with a thick brown belt, complete with a metallic buckle, and a pair of leather riding boots. The model is rumored to be dating cowboy Adan Banuelos (yes, “cowboy” is still an actual profession in 2024), which might explain why she’s spending so much time in the Dallas suburb—but if there’s one thing about Hadid, she’s been a horse girl for quite some time now (her plans to compete at the 2016 Olympics were put on pause due to her Lymes disease).

@bellahadid

The model posed on top of a tractor, as one does, in another photo which allowed us to get a better glimpse at her top. The skintight piece was designed in a red and orange color way and featured silver embellishments. Perhaps not typical of a cowgirl, but very, very Bella.

@bellahadid

The day prior, Hadid posted another series of images with her horse, Chip. It seems as though the model was victorious in her competition, captioning the photos with “Best boy! Qualified for our first finals together.” Gigi wished her sister good luck, saying “Bring the buckles home sisssss.”

This time, she kept her rodeo style more traditional in the form of a cowboy hat, chaps, and a brown button down.

@bellahadid

Hadid re-entered the public eye late last year, after a months-long battle with Lymes disease, with a series of street style moments that included everything from ’90s business casual to reworked grandma knits. Since those sightings, the model seems to be spending most of her time at the ranch (four of her last six Instagram posts have been horse-related) than on the runway. And though we’d love a surprise Hadid comeback during the approaching fashion month, if she’s happy remaining in Texas, so are we.