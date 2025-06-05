Red carpets may not be therapy, but at the Echo Valley premiere in New York last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a touch of her character’s inner chaos. Through couture, that is.

After a whirlwind day of outfit changes around the city, Sweeney saved the most dramatic for last. The actor brought a quietly cinematic flair to the film’s debut, arriving in a custom Vera Wang gown that felt equal parts prom queen and psychological thriller heroine. Her made-to-measure couture dress featured a fitted corset bodice that gave way to a hand-draped, peplum-like detail at the waist.

The main focal point, however, was the dress’s billowing skirt, which fanned out dramatically from Sweeney’s hips. Minimal stud earrings from Kwiat complemented the dress, as did Sweeney’s tousled blonde waves and fresh-faced makeup look.

Following the premiere, Sweeney kept the scarlet theme going for an after-party at Lincoln Ristorante. She wore another bombshell corset look in a bold cherry color, though this one was more about draping rather than elaborate volume. Her dress was designed with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a calf-length skirt that gathered along one side. Matching stilettos were the finishing touch.

In Echo Valley, Sweeney plays Claire, the troubled addict child of Julianne Moore, in a psychological tale about “how far a mother will go for their daughter.” So, where exactly are the themed elements hiding in these looks?

Well, during her press rounds earlier in the day, Sweeney keyed us in on a potential connection between her premiere gown and the character she plays in Echo Valley. The actor said that Claire “shows up covered in blood at her mother's doorstep,” which perhaps explains why she opted for two, albeit very refined, outfits in a deep red hue.

They were the kinds of evening dresses that didn’t scream method dressing but whispered it, elegantly.