Vanessa Kirby wholeheartedly agrees with Rihanna: maternity style looks best when sheer. Today in Australia, the actor continued her streak of pregnancy fashion with yet another see-through number that perfectly framed her growing baby bump.

Kirby attended the Sydney premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in a black stretch dress from Balmain. The floor-length piece featured a mock neck collar, dramatic bell sleeves, and a simple column skirt. However, the emphasis lay in the sheer portion at the actor’s midsection: the detail not only emphasized her pregnancy bump but also added a touch of intrigue to the otherwise simple design. Kirby, working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, kept the styling simple, featuring gold and silver earrings and stacks of metallic rings on both hands.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirby, who is expecting her first child with partner Paul Rabil, has pulled out all the stops for her latest press tour. She’s hit the red carpet in various custom and off-the-runway confections—but, like many who are expecting these days (mainly Rihanna), see-through fabric has been a staple of her maternity style, too.

Earlier this month, Kirby hit the blue carpet in Berlin, Germany, in another suggestive black frock. The piece, from Alaïa, featured a bondage-style harness and hip cut-outs placed along its fitted skirt. Of course, the dress’s underlayer was completely sheer to show off Kirby’s midsection. The look bore a strong resemblance to a similar spliced Alaïa dress Rihanna wore to the 2023 Oscars during her second pregnancy.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, it hasn’t been all sheer for Kirby during her The Fantastic Four press tour. She’s worn glittering, themed looks from Schiaparelli, an expertly draped dress from Sarah Burton’s first Givenchy collection, and body-con looks from the likes of Altuzarra and Magda Butrym. Most recently, Kirby slipped into an artful look from Jonathan Anderson’s final Loewe collection for the film’s London debut: a draped midi dress made of beaded fringe that was a pure fashion storm.