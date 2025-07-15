Camille Gottlieb, the youngest grandchild of Grace Kelly, never met the late princess, but that didn’t stop her from recreating one of Kelly’s most famous outfits over the weekend. On Saturday evening in Monaco, the 27-year-old daughter of Princess Stéphanie channeled a look reminiscent of Kelly's off-the-shoulder gown from the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film, Rear Window.

Gottlieb slipped out in the floor-length black-and-white number by Elisabetta Franchi for the annual charity event. The piece took major inspiration from Kelly’s Rear Window dress, with a ruched, plunge neckline and a white tulle skirt. It was updated thanks to metallic embroidery across the bodice and skirt, a flashier take on the appliqués that lined Kelly’s look back in the day. The major differences between the looks were subtle—Gottlieb’s skirt was marked by a long leg slit, while Kelly paired her dress with white gloves indicative of the era. The influencer completed her look with a diamond necklace (rather than a strand of pearls à la Kelly), black heels, and a sweeping updo.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly’s original Rear Window dress, created by costume designer Edith Head, is one of the more recognizable outfits from the princess’s short-lived acting career. Kelly wore the old school design during one of the film’s first scenes, a sartorial choice that highlighted the affluence of her role as Lisa Carol Fremont. In 2010, the dress’s original sketch sold at a Christie’s auction for nearly 10 thousand USD.

“I’ve seen all her films,” Gottlieb said of her late grandmother ahead of the event. “Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock’s work is one of my favorites.”

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Gottlieb is the youngest of Kelly’s 11 grandchildren: Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Grimaldi, and Louis and Pauline Ducruet. Gottlieb is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as her parents, Princess Stéphanie and Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, never married—but there’s no denying that her grandmother’s Royal influence looms large.

Kelly was a major star in 1950s Hollywood and won the Oscar for The Country Girl in 1954. Two years later she left Hollywood behind to marry Prince Rainier III. She had three children with Ranier, and her son Albert II currently serves as the micro-nation’s prince. As princess, Kelly served as the President of the Red Cross of Monaco, so the night was a fitting occasion for Gottlieb’s tribute.