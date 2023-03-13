Each year, the Oscars red carpet inevitably turns into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway—some are rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2023 Academy Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion. But Cate Blanchett continued her thoughtful approach to the red carpet with a blue asymmetrical velvet blouse from a never-before-seen archival Louis Vuitton collection, pairing it with a jet black skirt made from sustainable silk. Michelle Williams channeled old Hollywood in an ethereal Chanel gown with a fresh pixie hair cut, bright red lipstick and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Williams was among several who opted for white dresses while others arrived in one of spring’s biggest trends: Rosettes were seen on everyone from Ke Huy Quan to Paul Mescal in Gucci and Nicole Kidman, a vision in Armani Privé. Structured gowns with corsets and exposed boning were also a major trend on stars like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the picture of style in a black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. See all of our favorite looks from the 2023 Oscars, here.