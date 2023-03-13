FASHION

The Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2023

by W Staff
Rihanna in Alaïa on the Oscars red carpet
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Each year, the Oscars red carpet inevitably turns into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway—some are rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2023 Academy Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion. But Cate Blanchett continued her thoughtful approach to the red carpet with a blue asymmetrical velvet blouse from a never-before-seen archival Louis Vuitton collection, pairing it with a jet black skirt made from sustainable silk. Michelle Williams channeled old Hollywood in an ethereal Chanel gown with a fresh pixie hair cut, bright red lipstick and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Williams was among several who opted for white dresses while others arrived in one of spring’s biggest trends: Rosettes were seen on everyone from Ke Huy Quan to Paul Mescal in Gucci and Nicole Kidman, a vision in Armani Privé. Structured gowns with corsets and exposed boning were also a major trend on stars like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the picture of style in a black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. See all of our favorite looks from the 2023 Oscars, here.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Rihanna in Alaïa
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett in custom Louis Vuitton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana in Fendi and Cartier jewelry
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Austin Butler in Saint Laurent and Cartier
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Stephanie Hsu in Valentino
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Paul Mescal in Gucci and Cartier
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Michelle Williams in Chanel couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Danai Gurira in Jason Wu and Messika jewelry
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Dolce & Gabbana
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images