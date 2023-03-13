Each year, the Oscars red carpet inevitably turns into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway—some are rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2023 Academy Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion. But Cate Blanchett continued her thoughtful approach to the red carpet with a blue asymmetrical velvet blouse from a never-before-seen archival Louis Vuitton collection, pairing it with a jet black skirt made from sustainable silk. Michelle Williams channeled old Hollywood in an ethereal Chanel gown with a fresh pixie hair cut, bright red lipstick and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Williams was among several who opted for white dresses while others arrived in one of spring’s biggest trends: Rosettes were seen on everyone from Ke Huy Quan to Paul Mescal in Gucci and Nicole Kidman, a vision in Armani Privé. Structured gowns with corsets and exposed boning were also a major trend on stars like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the picture of style in a black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. See all of our favorite looks from the 2023 Oscars, here.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Rihanna in Alaïa Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in custom Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana in Fendi and Cartier jewelry Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Austin Butler in Saint Laurent and Cartier Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu in Valentino Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Paul Mescal in Gucci and Cartier Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Michelle Williams in Chanel couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Jason Wu and Messika jewelry Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage