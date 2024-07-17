In a relatively short time, the actress Taylor Russell has staked her claim as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed stars. Russell, who starred in 2018’s Lost In Space and rose to stardom playing a cannibal opposite Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All, has re-written the rules of red carpet fashion almost every single time she hits a step and repeat.

Russell’s fashion star really began to rise during her Bones and All press tour in 2022. She wore everything from couture Balenciaga and backless Alexander McQueen to coquette Loewe and gilded Schiaparelli while promoting the Luca Guadagnino film. Her looks would have been a triumph for any actress, let alone a relative red carpet newcomer.

Since, Russell has gone on to establish an exciting brand of red carpet fashion that bridges experimental, often off-the-runway style, with her own personal fashion sense. She signed on as a Loewe brand ambassador in 2022 and has worn the Spanish brand on the red carpet almost exclusively since (sans a few moments in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row). In honor of the actress’s unmatched style, relive Taylor Russell’s best red carpet moments, below.

2024: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Russell’s much-anticipated Met Gala debut was well worth the wait. The actress sported a custom Loewe look that consisted of a bodice designed to look like wood and a draped silk skirt complete with a leg slit.

2024: The Effect Opening Night Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell has long been a fan of The Row when it comes to her off-duty style. But this red carpet moment for The Effect opening night proved that she rocks the brand’s dressier pieces just as well.

2024: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Russell dabbled in the cut-out trend for the 2024 BAFTA Awards with this cheeky Loewe gown.

2024: Loewe Menswear Show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked as cool as ever in an oversized trench as she attended Loewe’s menswear show in Paris.

2023: The Fashion Awards Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Russell topped best dressed lists at the 2023 Fashion Awards in this sculptural custom look inspired by Loewe’s spring 2024 collection.

2023: Evening Standard Theatre Awards Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another red carpet, even more Loewe. The actress modeled the Spanish brand’s take on the smoking suit at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

2023: The Effect After Party Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A corset top designed from office fabric? Sign Russell up. The actress wore a structured matching look from The Row to The Effect after party in London.

2023: Film Independent Spirit Awards Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images Russell’s cut-out Loewe dress for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards had quirky, built-in arm sleeves.

2023: W Magazine Best Performances Party Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell brought the drama to W Magazine’s annual Best Performances Party in a leather Schiaparelli coat and matching pumps.

2022: Gotham Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even in jeans, Russell still delivered on the red carpet of the 2022 Gotham Awards. It helps when said jeans are Gucci by Tom Ford.

2022: Governors Awards Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Russell’s 2022 Governors Awards look was all about her statement Schiaparelli earrings.

2022: Bones and All Photo Call Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress suited up in a sleek Alexander McQueen moment for a Bones and All photo call in Milan.

2022: AFI Fest Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Russell was ahead of the coquette curve when she wore a bow-trimmed Loewe gown to the 2022 AFI Fest.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images A little back cleavage (courtesy of Alexander McQueen) never hurt anyone.

2022: London Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2022 London Film Festival, Russell opted for this avant-garde Schiaparelli look that featured an elongated corset and a retro top hat.

2022: New York Film Festival Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s nothing quite like a LBD. Especially when it’s Prada.

2022: Venice Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell looked like Hollywood royalty at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in this dramatic Balenciaga dress.

2022: Bones and All Venice Photo Call Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell and her Bones and All co-star Timothée Chalamet made quite the stylish pair during the film’s 2022 press tour.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Russell looked chic in a strapless Chanel dress and a quilted mini bag.

2020: Film Independent Spirit Awards JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Russell was still finding her fashion footing at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. She wore a simple white skirt, a blue blouse, and avant-garde heels.

2019: Governors Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A classic red carpet moment at the 2019 Governors Awards.