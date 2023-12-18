Bella Hadid is back, baby! Just days after her very stylish street style return, the supermodel re-emerged in New York City with another glamorous look that certainly made up for some lost time. Hadid looked better than ever in the Big Apple as she was spotted on Sunday evening in a high-impact twist on cold weather knitwear.

But these definitely weren’t your grandma’s knits—the model stepped out in a grey cable co-ord set from Frankies Bikinis consisting of a longline sleeveless vest and body-con pants. Her top featured a throwback, button-trimmed collar while the flared shape of her bottoms perfectly framed her sleek black heel boots. Hadid slung a black Givenchy bag over her shoulder and, at some points throughout the night, layered a vintage leather motorcycle jacket on top of her knits. Accessories came in the form of a gold Cartier watch, stacked rings, and cat-eye sunglasses (which she later substituted for a transparent, geek chic pair).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It looks as though Hadid is slowly but surely working her way back into the public eye. The runway maven has kept a relatively low-profile throughout the majority of this year, largely in part to her “painful” battle with Lymes disease which she has since said she is “finally healthy” from. In between her absence though, no model (well, maybe Kendall Jenner on occasion) has achieved a similar level of street style bonafides as Hadid.

The star is just as likely to appear in a coquettish, quirky style (say, leg warmers) as she is to slip into a more traditional supermodel look like a completely sheer dress. It’s a chameleon-like tendency that separates Hadid from other it-girls who, at times, tend to be mirror images of each other in the same pieces (ahem, “Quiet Luxury”).

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s knitwear spotting is her second in the span of a few days—last week, the model returned to the streets of New York in a khaki trench, black pants, and a vintage handbag designed with upcycled newspapers. Here’s to more Bella Hadid street style moments as we enter the New Year.

Shop Bella’s Look: