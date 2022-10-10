Bella Hadid had quite the busy month after absolutely taking over New York, London, Milan, and especially Paris by making fashion statements both on the runway and on the streets. One would assume the model is in need of a break after walking 11 shows at Paris Fashion Week alone. But now that Hadid is back in New York City, she’s once again out and about, putting on her own street style shows, and considering Sunday was her 26th birthday, she provided quite the display.

The model arrived at Lucali in Brooklyn with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, to celebrate her big day and, according to the Daily Mail, she was expecting an intimate date night for two. When she entered the restaurant, however, she was greeted with a “surprise” from her friends and family. Luckily, Hadid was prepared, style-wise, in a party-worthy look. The model wore a completely sheer, knee-length dress (leaving a black thong very visible underneath) with Herve Leger-style banding down the front and across the bust. Delicate accessories like silver kitten heel sandals, lightly tinted sunglasses, and her favorite, Amina Muaddi “Ciao Bella” satin purse decorated the look. Hadid then contrasted the dress with an oversized moto jacket on top, which has been a favorite addition to the model’s outfits as of late.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Her sister, Gigi, seemed to be inspired her sister’s style for the event, wearing a slightly quirkier look than we’re used to seeing on her for the dinner. The model wore a black turtleneck crop top with a leather blazer on top. On the bottom, she opted for a unique, low-rise skirt featuring a strip of jean at the top attached to tie-dye satin fabric that reached her ankles.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Bella didn’t wear only one outfit for her entire birthday. Earlier in the day, the model attended a birthday brunch with Kalman and some friends. For that celebration, Hadid wore a deconstructed, mid-length denim dress, which she layered with black knit leg warmers underneath and a gray trench on top. She then finished off the unique look with black ballet slippers, a pearl Chanel necklace, and a large black Mansur Gavriel Lilium bag. All together, it seemed like a day filled with fashion, friends, and family, exactly the kind of birthday our girl Bella deserves.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

