Bella Hadid wasted no time upon entering autumn before she started heavily incorporating leather into her wardrobe. Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised, the model wore the heavy fabric throughout the summer as well, but now that it’s more seasonally appropriate, she’s really doubling down, and we’re not just talking jackets and boots. On Wednesday, it was her oversized, distressed brown leather coat that grabbed out attention as the model was spotted out in Paris. The piece is a unique one, almost resembling a motorcycle jacket that simply got extended down to the shins. Hadid seemingly ditched a shirt under the piece, pairing it with just black boot cut pants (with legs that look to be removable at the thighs, by the way), black Hokas, a nylon gym bag, and some black sunglasses.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

But a short time later, she was ready for a quick change, and while Hadid mixed up the silhouette, she stuck with what seems to be her current favorite fabric. The model stepped out in an all-leather vintage Mugler look, featuring tight black pants with red stitching and a low-cut red top with a lightening bolt motif on the neckline. The piece is reminiscent—and likely from the same collection—of the dress Dua Lipa wore recently to celebrate her birthday. As if the set wasn’t enough, Hadid opted to pair it with knee-high, pointed toe boots and a black jacket, both made of, yes, leather. She then finished off the outfit with a headband and a leopard print Alaïa bag.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Oh, did you think that was it? Hardly. In fact, we’re just getting started because the next day, Hadid followed up these two looks with even more leather. On Thursday, the dad sneakers and headband were out again, but this time, leather came in the form of Hadid’s maxi skirt (a style she has been especially into lately). The full skirt was balanced out by a little vest-like top with bands stretching across her waist, arms, and shoulders.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Of course, three’s a trend, but four might be...an obsession? Hadid preempted all of these outfits with her ultimate leather look a few days earlier at the Burberry after show party, where she wore a very Men in Black/Matrix-esque black leather trench. What Hadid has been able to do over the past two days is prove the versatility of the fabric—it’s not just got bags and shoes. It can work for an entire wardrobe.