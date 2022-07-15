As we find ourselves in mid-July, the temperature hitting its peak, and the humidity taking over, the instinct is, naturally, to start shedding layers rapidly and tossing on slip dresses and white tanks whenever necessity demands going outside. For many, the goal for any outfit these days is to look cute, yes, but to stay cool, and right now, that can be done with the airiest of pieces—we’re talking silk, linen, and some light cotton. It’s confusing (and honestly a little unsettling) then, when you see street style stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stepping out into a summer afternoon wearing a piece you would normally never touch between the months of June to August—a leather jacket. Because despite the souring temps, the models are pushing hard for summer leather, and they’re making some very good points.

On Thursday night, Hadid stepped out in New York City (when the temperature was in the mid-80s and the humidity was at a thick 36%) to support her sister Alana’s fashion line, La Detresse. The model appropriately wore a set from the line, an acid-washed t-shirt with biker shorts, which matched Alana’s own dress. It’s the styling, though, that sparked our interests. Hadid opted to wear an oversized, black leather jacket on top of the set, and while the choice is questionable given the weather report, it made for a very chic ensemble.

That’s the thing about leather jackets, they can elevate pretty much any outfit. Bieber proved that as well on Thursday when she was spotted out in Beverly Hills in a similar jacket to Hadid. For her outing, the model topped a cropped tee and gray sweat shorts with a bulkier leather piece, taking her look from something you toss on to run some errands to street style worth commenting on.

And leather is holding strong in all forms this summer, not just with jackets. Kylie Jenner just showed off a full leather look for a date night with Travis Scott, and queen of leather, Julia Fox, has been staying true to her favorite fabric, even in the summer months.

Of course, leather in the summer is not for the faint of heart. You have to be impervious to the heat, willing to put style over comfort. There’s also the option of holding the jacket during transit, only to put it on when you get to your heavily air conditioned destination. Or, you could just leave this look to the models, who get chauffeured around and spend little time outside between stops. If that’s the case, we don’t blame you, and we’ll see you in those leather jackets in (late) September.

