The heat of the summer months has many ditching their heaviest pieces for more comfortable and breezy alternatives. Even latex queen, Julia Fox, has been wearing the fabric less lately (we say less because Fox could never ditch latex entirely, but she has been wearing it in the form of mini skirts and cut out tops as opposed to full body suits and dresses as she has been known to do). Kylie Jenner, though, has decided that July in Los Angeles is the perfect time to breakout her long-sleeve, latex look, and we’re shvitzing just looking at her.

The reality star recently stepped out in a very Matrix-esque ensemble for a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Ahead of the evening, Jenner seemingly had a bit of a photoshoot with Scott, showing off the look to her Instagram followers. For the parents’ night out, Jenner wore a latex skirt and long-sleeve, zip-up top from London-based brand, Kwaidan Editions. She then paired the set with some black Amina Muaddi peep-toe heels, Versace sunglasses, and the Midnight studded clutch bag from The Attico.

“Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them,” Jenner captioned her Instagram (along with many eye-roll emojis), showing off her look at her front door. In another post, Jenner is joined in a mirror selfie by Scott, who wore distressed jeans and a gray tee for the evening.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jenner’s look is a bit of an antidote to a lot of the bright pink pieces we’ve seen celebs gravitating toward recently in the name of Barbiecore. Though, of course, Jenner has participated in that trend as well. Last week, the beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote Kylie Cosmetics’ newest product, wearing a pink, ruffled Alexander Wang mini dress in the post, using a pink PVC bag from Amina Muaddi to show off the lipsticks.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

With these too looks, Jenner has proven she can go from girly to biker chic in two seconds flat, but we’re still questioning her choice of a date night look given, not only the weather, but also the setting. Imagine wearing latex as you down a basket of Craig’s “famous” bread in the LA heat? Jenner must be a very firm believer in style over function.

Shop Kylie’s bags: