Hailey Bieber Gives the Corset Trend a Barbie-Pink Spin

If you’re considering tossing that corset you bought last year in order to keep up with the fast-paced micro-trend culture perpetuated by TikTok, Hailey Bieber is here to tell you to hold on just a little bit longer. The model wore a classically corseted dress, seemingly just for the hell of the ‘gram, revitalizing the trend in the process.

On Wednesday, Bieber shared a set of photos in a mini dress from the Versace fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. With a cinched waist thanks to the dress’ corseted structure, and a color that can only be described as Barbie’s favorite, the look turned Bieber into a Versace doll in her own right. The aesthetic was bolstered by the white platform Naked Wolf boots stylist Karla Welch paired with the dress, along with a neck full of Tiffany and Co. jewels, which we can say with confidence would have been Barbie’s choices for the look as well.

The ensemble is a pretty large departure from Bieber’s outfit just two days prior. On Monday, the model was spotted grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills, an outing for which she threw on an oversized Acne tee featuring a tie-dye heart pattern in neon green and brown. Bieber, once again, said no pants, no problem and simply paired the shirt with some Adidas sneakers, a pair of vintage Gucci sunglasses, and her hair up in a casual pony.

Jesal/Shutterstock

While no doubt a super-fly look (one that has Barbie vibes in its own right thanks to the color and cutesy design), it lands on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the Versace dress. From ultra-fitted to free-flowing, Bieber proves she can do it all—and look like a Mattel doll every time. Greta, if you’re in need of one more Barbie, you know where to look.

Estrop/Getty Images

