Hailey Bieber Declares Lemon Yellow the Color of the Summer

How many trends can Hailey Bieber fit into one look? Three apparently. The model-turned-beauty mogul impressively embraced multiple summer staples in just one snap on Wednesday from her vacation/Rhode brand trip in Spain, and you may want to take some notes.

“Summer club lemontini girli,” Bieber captioned the Instagram post, which features her in a patterned Pucci set, holding a basket of lemons and sipping on what we can assume is a crisp lemon martini. The new mom is currently at Grain Folies in Mallorca, which Rhode took over to celebrate the launch of its new lemontini peptide lip tint, and clearly, Bieber is dedicated to a theme.

@rhode

But back to the three trends. First, we have capris, which have quickly become the pants of the season thanks to Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Bieber herself. Then, there’s Bieber’s choice of Pucci for her set, an Italian brand favored by Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren, and Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s, often associated with summers in Capri, scarf-covered heads, and very distinct patterns. The brand experienced a resurgence in the ’90s and is once again coming back in style. Now, with Bieber’s cosign, a new wave of Pucci popularity is all but sealed.

And then there is the embrace of yellow. No, not butter yellow—a color that was everywhere this past year, and which Bieber herself wore for her pregnancy announcement—but lemon yellow. Don’t get the two confused. The former is a softer pastel, while the latter is brighter and more saturated. It’s important to know the distinction. Bieber herself called butter yellow “played out” on her Instagram story last week when clarifying that the color of her new Rhode collection is, in fact, lemon.

It seems that Bieber is really leaning into the lemon yellow, as the entire Rhode Beach Club is decorated in the hue. In fact, the only thing not yellow on this trip seems to be Hailey’s husband, Justin, who tagged along for the ride. He posted his own Instagram of the two embracing on a dock with a series of heart eye emojis. The two were also spotted enjoying a meal together at La Universal Port d’Andratx as well as the Gran Folies Beach Club, negating any reports of their reported split.

@lilbieber

Well, as they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, and the Biebers seem to be doing just that (as well as making a lemontini peptide liptint).