Bella Hadid Does Capri Pants With a Carrie Bradshaw Twist

The capri pants renaissance is alive and well, and perhaps no one is more prepared than Bella Hadid. Over the weekend, the model stepped out to her sister Gigi’s 30th birthday bash at Le Chalet in New York in capris with a Carrie Bradshaw twist. (She joined Gigi, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Anok Yai, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the intimate fête.)

Bella traded her bell-bottom jeans for a skin-tight set from Nuovo Paris. She paired her knee-length capris with a matching “going out” top that featured a cowl neckline, ruching, and a tie that cinched her waist.

True to the early 2000s (the time when capri pants really took off), Hadid styled her bottoms with a Fendi baguette bag in red sequins. It’s one thing to wear a nostalgic silhouette like capri pants, and an entirely different thing to accent said silhouette with a vintage accessory straight from that era, like Bella did here. Black glasses, pointed-toe heels, and a silver bracelet finished the model’s look.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid isn’t the only It girl to give pedal pushers a second look lately. Last week, Hailey Bieber worked them into her dinner wardrobe, pairing black capris with a Saint Laurent tote bag, a khaki trench coat, and Femme LA sandals. Kendall Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Elizabeth Olsen are also fans.

Though, Bella was actually ahead of the curve. She wore the style in spring 2024 while promoting her fragrance line, Orebella. Capris have been a closet staple for Bella ever since and proved to be the perfect accent to her party look on Friday.