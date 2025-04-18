Hailey Bieber is one of the strongest proponents of Hollywood’s “no pants” trend. But last night, the model traded the leggy look for something just as controversial, if not more: black capris.

Hailey slipped into the divisive silhouette for a dinner with Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello at the Los Angeles celebrity hotspot, Sushi Park. True to the mid-2000s look, Hailey’s capris were fitted to her figure and featured a high-waisted shape that finished right at the knee. Really, the streamlined fit of the Rhode mogul’s capris worked nicely with the minimal aesthetic of her outfit. She styled her cropped pants with a simple tank top, black sandal heels, and a longline trench coat that she left unbuttoned. A structured shoulder bag and black glasses finished the look.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

While Hailey has become known for certain items in her wardrobe—her love of a statement coat in leather and suede certainly stands out—historically, she’s more willing to switch up what she wears on the lower half of her body. This past winter, the model has favored long, baggy dress pants in deep brown and shades of burgundy—a nice complement to her collection of The Row loafers, mesh ballet flats, and sensible sneakers.

But Hailey also hasn’t shied away from flashing her legs recently, at a time when pantsless fashion seems to be on the back burner for celebrities. As recently as this week, Hailey stepped out with her husband Justin for date night, wearing just a Magda Butrym coat sans bottoms.

Really, capris are the ultimate transition item despite what the naysayers think. They’re not as micro as a pair of mini shorts (meaning they’ll provide some warmth on those brisk spring nights), but they won’t have you sweating like oversized trousers would. (Just as Justin, who wore his baggiest khaki pants for his date with Hailey earlier this week). The 2000s style has also been a favorite of Hailey’s fellow It girls, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, so don’t be shocked to see them continue their comeback as spring heats up.