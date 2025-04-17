It’s a long-running truth that Hailey and Justin Bieber often make no attempts to match their aesthetics for date night. So, even when the new parents agree on a color palette like on Tuesday evening, they have very different approaches to the rest of their outfits. While Hailey opted for no pants whatsoever, Justin pulled out the baggiest pair of trousers he could find in his closet.

Fresh off attending Coachella last weekend, the couple stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles wearing army green looks. Hailey turned one of her signature statement coats, a khaki number from Magda Butrym, into a sleek mini dress. It featured silver hardware, strong, structured shoulders, and a tie detail that the model cinched at her waist. Hailey accented her coat dress with a series of black accessories: pointed-toe flats, her go-to cat-eye glasses, and a structured shoulder bag from The Row.

Justin, meanwhile, complimented his wife’s outfit with neutrals of his own—but his approach to the palette couldn’t have been more different. Instead of Hailey’s structured version, the singer went very baggy with a gray hoodie, suede mules, and khaki trousers that were intentionally a few sizes too big.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

The Biebers quickly returned to Los Angeles after their weekend excursion in the Coachella Valley. Hailey kicked off the festival on Thursday with Kendall Jenner, hosting an 818 Tequila x Rhode event in a backless mini dress and simple flip-flops. The model stayed relatively simple with her festival fashion this year, opting for understated pieces like a black halter top, oversized blue jeans, and one of her signature statement coats. The hero piece of Hailey’s Coachella style was a vintage Thierry Mugler flame top from the 1990s.

It’s unlikely the Biebers make a second trip out to the desert for Coachella weekend two. (The first weekend is usually the starriest and most attended of the two, after all.) But if they do, surely they have their couple's fashion all mapped out.