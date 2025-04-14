Lots of people wear tank tops to Coachella, but Hailey Bieber took it to a whole other level. The model and mogul’s sleeveless top was a dramatic piece of vintage Mugler.

Stepping out for night one of the California festival, Bieber’s burgundy piece was marked by a low-cut neckline with flame-shaped halter straps. The top appears to be a commercial number inspired Mugler’s 1990s corsetry that made its way down the Paris runways. The same top is currenly available on 1stDibs for a cool $7,000, if you’re feeling inspired.

BACKGRID

While the simple structure of Bieber’s top was an omnipresent silhouette at the festival—Kylie Jenner, for her part, wore an ab-baring white tank—it’s likely the model was the only person wearing archival Mugler in all of Coachella Valley. Bieber paired her Mugler showpiece with Gimaguas trousers, structured black glasses, and suede sneakers from Dries Van Noten.

Bieber stepped out to her friend Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Outpost earlier on Friday, where she kicked off her weekend of Coachella looks. She slipped into a simple backless dress and leather flip flops from Toteme.

@haileybieber

As a whole, Bieber stuck to unfussy silhouettes throughout Coachella weekend one. On Saturday and Sunday, she wore a black halter top, blue jeans, and one of her signature statement coats. But considering her collection of vintage fashion, and specifically archival Mugler, it’s fitting she worked this specific leather corset into her wardrobe. Over the years, Bieber has worn dozens of the French designer’s vintage creations, from a crushed velvet evening gown from 1993 to Office Siren skirt suits.

Vintage leather and the desert heat seem like a tricky combination. But, hey, anything for the sake of fashion.