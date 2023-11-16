Hailey Bieber ushered in “Strawberry Girl Summer” earlier this season and now, judging by her latest Instagram post, fall is ready to have its own taste, too. On Thursday, the model shared a series of snaps to her account wearing acorset gown in a deep, deep red. “Starting the bday week off early,” she captioned the post.

Her birthday is indeed not for another few days, but it appears that Bieber is getting in on festivities well ahead of time. But this wasn’t just one of her ordinary “Strawberry Girl” looks. The model posed in a velvet number from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1998 collection that she and her stylist, Dani Michelle, sourced from Tab Vintage. The original look debuted on the catwalk in black, but somehow, Bieber managed to find the rare piece in her preferred cherry red—in a shade just touch darker than some of her more brightly colored wears from a few months ago.

The dress (which molded to Bieber’s figure like a glove) featured Mugler’s signature corset detailing at the bodice, structured panels, and a scalloped, winged hemline at the top. It was also originally styled with sheer opera gloves and chandelier earrings, both of which Bieber nixed in favor of her go-to gold jewels consisting of hoop earrings, rings, and a flashy timepiece.

@haileybieber

For glam, the Rhode founder opted for natural, dewy skin, a glossy lip, and red nails. The model’s post included a series of cropped photos, so while we couldn’t get a glimpse of the entire look, it surely made quite the impact.

This Mugler gown was premiere or red carpet worthy, so we’re quite interested to see what else Bieber has in store for her birthday festivities. For her 26th birthday last year, she celebrated in a cozy disco look—complete with pieces from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Louis Vuitton—as well as denim mini skirt look. She also has some prior experience in birthday velvet, which might explain her preference for the Mugler number. In 2021, she went with a black bodysuit from Saint Laurent for her 25th. It’s quite clear that Bieber is very well versed in pulling off a statement birthday look.