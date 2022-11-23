Hailey Bieber knows what makes a great birthday look. On your special day, a pair of jeans and a cute going out top isn’t going to cut it. And especially when you spend the other 364 days of the year wearing right off-the-runway designer duds, it’s important to choose something exceptional for your birthday celebrations. Well, Bieber was up to the task, and the resulting outfit was exactly what you’d expect a top model to wear for their 26th birthday celebration.

Bieber shared shots from her big day on Instagram, starting off with a solo photo of the model lounging in a chair. In the pic, Bieber is wearing quite the outfit, with every piece more eye-catching than the next. She started with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana top with a silver sequin-covered torso and light pink lace bust. On the bottom, Bieber opted for a pair of light wash Balenciaga jeans, the same oversized pair favored by Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid. It’s hard to pick a standout piece from this look, but it probably has to be the butter-yellow fur coat covered in gold embellishment from the Bottega Veneta fall 2022 show. White Balenciaga Cagole pumps and a vintage monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag completed the birthday ensemble.

The model rang in her 26th in Tokyo with her husband, Justin Bieber, as well as friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. The group enjoyed some local dishes like sushi and ramen, saw the sights, and had a karaoke party to celebrate the birthday girl. Photos from the night out show balloons decorating the room, as well as masks of Hailey’s face for the guests to wear. Justin also shared images from the birthday celebrations, which saw the couple at dinner, on the train, and in a forest of bamboo trees. He took the opportunity of the caption to give a birthday message to his wife, calling Hailey his “favorite human being,” in the message. “You make life magic. Obsessed with everything about you,” he wrote.