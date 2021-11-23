Hailey Bieber Drips in Velvet While Celebrating Her 25th Birthday

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber rang in her 25th birthday with her friends, family, and the classic black and white photo booth that seems to be forever present at every KarJenner-adjacent event. Of course, the big occasion called for the perfect look, and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello picked up the phone.

For her birthday party—which boasted guests like Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye—Hailey covered herself in velvet, specifically a black velvet bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s SS22 show. The look features long sleeves, structured shoulders, a belted waist, and some gathering at the chest. Hailey paired the piece with some Saint Laurent shoes, earrings dripping in diamonds, and her hair in a chic half-down-half-up style adorned with a bow.

The birthday girl showed off her full look as she posed for pictures with her husband, Justin Bieber, who opted to wear a leather oversized jacket, white tee and black pants. Earlier in the day, Justin shared a note for his wife on Instagram, alongside an array of photos of the couple.

“To my beloved birthday squish, he wrote. “My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are...love you until the end of time and then after that.”