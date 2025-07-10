Naomi Campbell has had quite a busy couture week. She’s been a guest (at the Chanel show in a unique, ’80s rocker ’do), a model (at Demna’s final show for Balenciaga), and a partygoer. Just hours after walking the Balenciaga runway, the supermodel traded out one couture look for another and headed off to Law Roach’s 47th birthday party in a dress that looked to be created from a pair of Campbell’s old jeans.

Hosted by Chopard and held at the jewelry brand’s hotel, 1, Place Vendôme, the event featured a guest list filled with industry insiders. Of course, Roach was in attendance, hot off the front row of Glenn Martens’s Maison Margiela debut, where he was no doubt scoping out looks for Zendaya’s imminent Dune: Part Three press tour. The president of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele, watched over the festivities as Michele Lamy, designer Tamara Ralph, and more joined Campbell at the event.

Best Image / BACKGRID

While earlier in the day, Campbell modeled a pretty classic design for Balenciaga—a black, sequin-embroidered bustier dress—the party called for something a bit more unexpected. Still, Campbell remained loyal to Demna and attended the birthday in a look from the designer’s fall/winter 2024 couture collection. The piece looked to be comprised of a few pairs of black jeans, one flipped upside down, with the waistband creating the ankle-skimming hem, and the pant legs flopped over to form a strapless neckline. A second pair is sewn onto the back, with the legs falling by Campbell’s feet in a sort of split train.

Despite her off-duty status, Campbell modeled the dress for the cameras, showing off the piece, as well as her patent leather pumps, sunglasses, and head of curls. The usually stoic model seemed to enjoy herself immensely during the night out as she toasted to Roach.