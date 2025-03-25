While the world was vigorously debating whether the skinny jean comeback was genuine or forced fashion, another controversial pants style seems to be making a quieter return. Today in New York City, Elizabeth Olsen brought capri pants back from the early 2000s in quite a chic way.

Olsen, out promoting her new film The Assessment, slipped into head-to-toe Chanel tweed. Her navy blue top featured contrast white stitching and the French label’s signature gold buttons down the front. One of Chanel’s tiny office skirts would have worked nicely here, but Olsen opted for a pair of ankle-baring pants instead. Her capris were slightly looser than the skin-tight versions that dominated the 2000s, but still exposed the bottom portion of her legs—something that was only heightened due to the actor’s choice of low-profile Mary Janes.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Olsen and her stylist sourced this look from Chanel’s recent collections, but the French label isn’t the only brand bringing back capri-length pants. During the fall 2025 shows just a few weeks ago, ankle-forward trousers were shown on the runways of Vivienne Westwood and Diesel. And for the spring 2025 season a few months prior, capris were a popular choice for Chloé designer Chemena Kamali.

So, what do other fashion girls think of the capri renaissance? Anya Taylor-Joy, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid are all on board. In December 2024, Taylor-Joy wore Kamali’s Chloé capris to an event in Brazil. Jenner is also a fan, wearing cut-off pants everywhere from Paris Fashion Week to her pilates classes. Last spring, Hadid was early to the comeback (per usual) when she slipped into a black pair while out in New York City. The model paired her bottoms with a fitted jacket and peep-toe shoes.

With summer approaching, maybe it’s finally time to think about taking those dusty capris out of storage.